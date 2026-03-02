Inaugural Bras Basah.Bugis open house to be held at Bras Basah Complex on Mar 7 and 8

Those who are fond of Singapore’s iconic malls will be glad to know that Bras Basah Complex is set to host the first open house by Bras Basah.Bugis, the precinct known as the city’s arts and heritage district.

Titled New Chapter, the open house will be held on Mar 7 and 8 at Bras Basah Complex. Organised by HeritageSG in collaboration with the Bras Basah Complex Merchant Association, the two-day event marks Bras Basah.Bugis’ journey towards becoming a creative district and will spotlight the mall as one of the precinct’s key creative hubs.

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE OPEN HOUSE

One of the programmes is a guided walking tour led by tenants of the building. Participants will learn about the building's architecture, take part in hands-on activities and watch live demonstrations hosted by the tenants themselves.

The walking tour is the only ticketed programme at the open house, with two sessions daily from 2pm to 3.30pm and 4pm to 5.30pm. Tickets are priced at S$15 per person, and registration must be completed via the event website.

The event will also feature a stamp rally. Participants can collect stamps from five participating stores: Wheniwasfour, Fook Hing Trading Co, Xinyue Music Studio, Maha Yu Yi Bookstore and Union Book Co. Completed stamp cards can be redeemed for a set of discount vouchers, valid at the five stores while stocks last.

Live performances are also scheduled across both days. Local open-jam collective Ann Siang Sounds will perform on Mar 8 from 4pm to 6.30pm. Bras Basah Complex tenants, including Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society, Drum Prodigy and Intune Music, will stage performances on Mar 7 and 8 from 1pm to 2pm.

The open house also features a creative craft market that will spotlight local artists, craftmakers and illustrators such as Reddillustrates, Whimsipom, Then0ize, TwoPeas, Crumbstown, Caricagen and Loonskye.

Visitors can also participate in a community chill zone, where they are invited to contribute to a collaborative art installation using Post-it notes or by drawing and expressing in words their memories of the precinct. A photobooth will be available for visitors to take commemorative photos, while in the evenings, there will be movie screenings of Zootopia and Inside Out.