In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling

In Brazil's largest favela of Rocinha, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, a local project aims to promote recycling by donating food in exchange for bottle caps that are used to build skateboards.

Each colourful skateboard is made of around 500 plastic bottle caps that are crushed, melted, placed into a mould and then baked in an industrial pizza oven. Each one takes about two hours to complete.

"It's made 100 per cent from recycling plastic that is collected, recycled and fabricated here in Rocinha," said Arian Rayegani, a Canadian mechanical engineer who heads the Na Laje Designs project.

The project gives food donations in exchange for the bottle caps.