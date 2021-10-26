Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Living

In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Living

In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling

Each colourful skateboard is made of around 500 plastic bottle caps that are crushed, melted, placed into a mould and then baked in an industrial pizza oven.

In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling

Arian Rayegani, a 28-year-old Canadian, the founder of "Na Laje Designs" project, makes a skateboard using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn food donated in the Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

26 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 09:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In Brazil's largest favela of Rocinha, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, a local project aims to promote recycling by donating food in exchange for bottle caps that are used to build skateboards.

Each colourful skateboard is made of around 500 plastic bottle caps that are crushed, melted, placed into a mould and then baked in an industrial pizza oven. Each one takes about two hours to complete.

"It's made 100 per cent from recycling plastic that is collected, recycled and fabricated here in Rocinha," said Arian Rayegani, a Canadian mechanical engineer who heads the Na Laje Designs project.

The project gives food donations in exchange for the bottle caps.

Arian Rayegani, a 28-year-old Canadian, the founder of "Na Laje Designs" project, selects plastic bottle caps to make skateboards from recycled plastic waste collected by garbage collectors in the Rochinha slum in exchange for food, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Arian Rayegani, a 28-year-old Canadian, the founder of "Na Laje Designs" project, makes a skateboard using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn food donated in the Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. Picture taken October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

"We are not a skateboard factory, it's bigger than this. We want to create a hub and a centre of innovation for recycling here in Rocinha," Rayegani said.

"Rocinha produces 230 tonnes of garbage per day and there is no recycling and waste management locally here that actually deals with this implementation and that is what we want to do," Rayegani added.

"Today we work on plastic but tomorrow we want to be able to recycle paper, metal, glass and beyond that. We want to bring the next generation, bring the kids here, to learn about it, to prevent the issue."

Wallace Mezquita works in the production of a skateboard for "Na Laje Designs" project, using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn donated food in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

sustainability Recycling

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us