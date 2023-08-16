What do you do when your BTO flat’s delayed? Here’s how 5 celebrities coped with their home woes

In 2020, former Ria 897 DJ Danial Shahrin, 28, now a marketing communications manager at a cybersecurity firm, and his teacher wife Athifah, 31, gave up their “dream home”, a five-room BTO flat at Tampines GreenVines – yes, the development dubbed a “horror movie set” for its red colour scheme – when they found out they were expecting their son Adam.

The flat, which was initially supposed to be ready in the first quarter of 2022, had been delayed three times, and the couple, who was then living with Athifah’s family, really needed their own space.

Five months and three appeals later, their cancellation was finally approved. The catch? They had to buy a resale flat within six months in order to get back their 15 per cent BTO downpayment.

It was a stressful time, to say the least, as Athifah had just given birth. TL;DR, they got their five-room Pasir Ris flat just two weeks ahead of the deadline.

If you’re wondering, they were still eligible for the various HDB housing grants as they were considered first-time buyers.

