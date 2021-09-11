The ‘world’s first bubble tea’ gaming PC costs over S$10,000 – but it’s not for sale

Singaporeans are up for anything bubble tea, and it seems Aftershock, a local computer hardware company, is too.

The company, which specialises in custom PC designs, was commissioned by a customer based in Australia to build a PC with a boba tea aesthetic.

Aftershock's team in Australia put it together, using premium computer parts that amounted to over S$10,000.

Jonathan Teo, Marketing Lead at Aftershock, said the build “needed a lot of effort to customise the aesthetic into what you see”.