What’s it like to be a busker in Singapore? Chicken nuggets, a bucket list dream and performing on the streets
Many musicians start on the streets hoping to make it big; veteran local singer-songwriter Patrick Chng went the other way. After nearly four decades with his band The Oddfellows, he decided to finally tick off a bucket list item – becoming a busker.
As told to Stella Thng.
Whenever I saw buskers on the streets while travelling in Australia and other countries (and even here in Singapore) I would always be curious – what’s it like to perform as one?
It’s so different from the gigs that I’d been used to.
I started my band, The Oddfellows, back in 1988. I was 20 years old, just finishing my final year at Ngee Ann Polytechnic where I was studying Business Studies.
We’ve recorded three studio albums and a few EPs (Extended Play), and we still perform three to five gigs a year. At this stage in our lives, that was enough for us.
I hardly performed on my own – except for some solo acoustic gigs here and there at venues where people come specifically to watch you.
But busking was different – on the streets, you’re bringing the music to them. They didn’t come to see you, they’re just walking by, going about their day. That’s a whole different kind of performing experience.
So I thought: This was something I needed to try before I die.
A BUCKET LIST ITEM I JUST HAD TO TICK OFF
So two years ago, in 2024, I decided to get my busking licence when I quit my full-time job of six years as a Special Educational Needs Officer at a secondary school. I’m now a flexi-adjunct.
I didn’t quit my full-time job just to become a busker, though. As you grow older, you realise that time is the most precious thing. I wanted to pursue other things that I’ve always wanted to do. I also wanted to spend more time with my two boys, Matthew, 15, and Oliver, 11. Oliver was taking the school bus then, and I wanted to be the one to send him to and from school.
My wife, Stephanie, who had started her full-time job as the executive director of Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) then, was onboard right from the beginning. We thought it’s good to have one parent at home.
TRICKY JOURNEY OF GETTING A BUSKER’S LICENCE
Getting a busker’s licence wasn’t as straightforward as I’d thought. The registration slots on The National Arts Council’s (NAC) Busking E-service Portal get snapped up so quickly, that application closes within hours of release.
The first time I tried, I saw that the deadline was one week away. I thought: "Oh, it’s just the first day, I’ve got plenty of time." When I tried to register that evening, it was already full. I missed one audition cycle and had to wait for three months.
On my second time, I logged in too late again. I decided to file an appeal. Turns out, there’s a fine print that says registration is first-come, first-served, not just by the deadline. I didn’t read it properly, so it was my fault. Thankfully, they reopened the registration for a few more hours, and I quickly applied. I was very grateful that they granted my appeal and I was able to audition.
THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF BUSKING LIFE
On a good day, I can make more than S$120 during a two-hour session. On a bad day, below S$40. I sometimes get foreign currencies like US dollars, ringgit and pesos. Christmas time in December is pretty good. People feel more festive and when you do Christmas songs, it adds to the vibe. At the end of the day, it’s not about the money, really. I enjoy performing, and street performances add vibrancy to our concrete jungle.
The only downside is the weather. I’ve had to cancel many sessions because of rain. If your spot is out in the open, you just can’t risk damaging your equipment. During rainy season, I try to book enclosed or sheltered places like at MRT stations. Plus, there’s aircon!
People show appreciation in different ways. Besides tips, I’ve received drinks, chicken nuggets, thumbs-up… it’s very sweet. I think people generally love live music. If it’s good, if it resonates with them, they’re appreciative. It’s very different from piped music in a mall. That’s just background noise. But when a busker is performing, it may not be perfect but as humans, we gravitate toward a real person making music in real time.
MY BUSKING SPOTS: ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE AND CHANGI VILLAGE
Over time, I found that One Holland Village and Changi Village work well for me. Other locations can be 50-50. Sometimes I get a good crowd and tips; sometimes it’s pretty quiet. Even at the same spot, one day you might get S$120, another day just S$60. That’s how busking is.
At Changi Village, I usually perform during lunchtime near the ATM machine, between the two blocks at the hawker centre. It’s a good location because people are sitting down eating, so they can enjoy the music. I enjoy the vibe at One Holland Village because it feels like a community space.
You can only busk for a maximum of six hours a day. The popular locations like One Holland Village, Changi Village, some Orchard Road spots and MRT stations are through balloting. You submit your name on the first and 15th of the month. If you’re lucky, you get a slot.
There are also less popular spots. The spot in-between Eunos MRT station and the interchange, which is near my home, doesn’t require any balloting. If I feel like busking tomorrow, I can check the Buskers E-Service Portal and if nobody has booked the location, I’ll take it.
PLAYING THE SONGS THAT PEOPLE LOVE
I’m very old school and I still use a folder of printed song lyrics and chords when I perform. I have a repertoire of about 130 songs in the folder. Every week, I try to add three or four new ones and remove some that I’ve been performing for too long, or need a break from.
There are some songs I’ll always perform, such as Top Of The World by The Carpenters, Rhythm Of The Rain by The Cascades, and How Deep Is Your Love by The Bee Gees. One or two songs by John Denver. I also get requests occasionally.
My audience spans across ages. Even toddlers enjoy music. Kids love Top Of The World. If I see children around, I’ll do more of such kid-friendly and catchy songs that they can dance to.
Perhaps because of my background as a special needs teacher, I’m more observant. I try to read the room, see who’s watching, and do songs that feel good for them. If someone enjoys a certain song, I’ll try to find another similar one that they might like.
SINGAPORE’S SUPPORTIVE BUSKING COMMUNITY
We have a WhatsApp group with over 300 buskers. It’s quite a big community! The veterans – some have been busking for more than 10 years – are very encouraging. They share tips with us newbies.
Being in the WhatsApp group is very helpful. If someone has to cancel, they’ll post it so another person can book the slot. People ask about the weather at different spots, and those nearby will give updates: "Hey, it’s starting to drizzle, I think it’s going to rain." This helps us to decide if we want to cancel. I also learn about trying new spots.
The NAC has started a trial where two performers, such as a saxophone player and a guitarist, can collaborate. I’m thinking of collaborating with a friend who’s a percussionist. The tricky part is scheduling time to rehearse and booking a spot in advance, but it is a good chance to perform with a fellow busker.
I DON’T ASK FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO COME
Busking isn’t like a regular gig. I don’t ask family and friends to come and watch me. In fact, I tell my friends: “You don’t have to come.” When people come to watch me with The Oddfellows, it’s for our original songs. But when I’m busking, I’m performing oldies and evergreen songs. Are you sure you want to make your way down for that?
To me, that’s the spirit of busking. It’s on the streets, people walk past, they might stop for a while, they might not. If they enjoy it, great! If not, that’s okay too.
I think busking is a good way to bring the arts to people. Not everyone has the money or time to go watch a band at a pub or at a theatre, so this is their exposure to live music. And it’s not just music – I’ve seen circus performers and jugglers who are really amazing. There’re some talented young performers too.
UNUSUAL ENCOUNTERS THAT STAY WITH YOU
When you’re out on the street, you'll meet all kinds of people. There was a guy at Eunos who came three times. He lives in Australia so he was only in Singapore for a short period. He requested for Take Me Home, Country Roads and he’d sing along with me. So, every time he came, I’d perform this and he would just belt it out!
On another occasion, there was a young adult with Down Syndrome. He stood just a few metres away from me, vibing and enjoying the music. Then he gave me a big smile and a thumbs-up. That really touched me.
When I first started, I didn’t have a lid on my tip box. Once, somebody put a hand deep inside the box; I wasn’t sure if it was to put in a tip or pull out some money. I decided to install a lid, which also helps prevent the dollar bills from flying out.
My worst encounter so far? Thankfully no bad experiences although one time someone gave me a printed CDC voucher. It was unusual but okay… until I tried to use it and found out that it’d already been redeemed!
Patrick Chng is a musician, special needs educator, and busker. Check his Instagram account @pat.rickchng for his busking schedule (subject to cancellation due to wet weather).