What’s it like to be a busker in Singapore? Chicken nuggets, a bucket list dream and performing on the streets

MY BUSKING SPOTS: ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE AND CHANGI VILLAGE

Over time, I found that One Holland Village and Changi Village work well for me. Other locations can be 50-50. Sometimes I get a good crowd and tips; sometimes it’s pretty quiet. Even at the same spot, one day you might get S$120, another day just S$60. That’s how busking is.

At Changi Village, I usually perform during lunchtime near the ATM machine, between the two blocks at the hawker centre. It’s a good location because people are sitting down eating, so they can enjoy the music. I enjoy the vibe at One Holland Village because it feels like a community space.

You can only busk for a maximum of six hours a day. The popular locations like One Holland Village, Changi Village, some Orchard Road spots and MRT stations are through balloting. You submit your name on the first and 15th of the month. If you’re lucky, you get a slot.

There are also less popular spots. The spot in-between Eunos MRT station and the interchange, which is near my home, doesn’t require any balloting. If I feel like busking tomorrow, I can check the Buskers E-Service Portal and if nobody has booked the location, I’ll take it.

PLAYING THE SONGS THAT PEOPLE LOVE

I’m very old school and I still use a folder of printed song lyrics and chords when I perform. I have a repertoire of about 130 songs in the folder. Every week, I try to add three or four new ones and remove some that I’ve been performing for too long, or need a break from.

There are some songs I’ll always perform, such as Top Of The World by The Carpenters, Rhythm Of The Rain by The Cascades, and How Deep Is Your Love by The Bee Gees. One or two songs by John Denver. I also get requests occasionally.