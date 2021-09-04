A guide to phone upgrades: Should you buy a new one or wait?

At some point, it does become practical to get a new phone, like when too many negatives add up or the cost of fixing a broken part is too high. But often, upgrades may be unnecessary because the elements that make us unhappy with our phones can be remedied with some care.

In any case, let your personal situation — not the allure of phone season — guide you, and take your time to contemplate.

“In general, we need to get away from tying the upgrade to: ‘Hey, there’s a new iPhone out. Now is the time to think about it,’” said Nick Guy, a senior staff writer at Wirecutter, The New York Times’ sister publication that tests products. “There’s nothing wrong with getting a phone later.”

Here are some questions to ask yourself — and some practical advice — to help deliberate this decision.

AM I UNHAPPY WITH MY PHONE?

The first and most important step is to gauge your satisfaction with your phone. If there are elements that make you unhappy, drill down on the problems.

A lot of what makes us displeased with our phones can be fixed, so it helps to be aware of the solutions. Here are two of the most common frustrations and their remedies:

— If the device feels slow or doesn’t last throughout the day, one of the simplest and most affordable solutions is to replace the battery. Apple stores will replace an iPhone battery for US$50 to US$70, and plenty of independent technicians can service batteries for Apple and Android phones for around the same price.

Replacing the battery greatly elongates a device’s life and speeds it up. Because batteries have a finite life, it’s recommended to replace them every two to three years anyway, said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, a company that publishes instructions on repairing gadgets.