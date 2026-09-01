BYD and Denza launch lifestyle card for selected customers with perks at 88 brands, including Adidas, KFC and mewatch

Automobile companies BYD and Denza launched the new BYD and Denza Lifestyle Privilege Programme on Monday (Aug 31), allowing eligible customers to enjoy perks at 88 brands across F&B, travel, pet care, fashion, entertainment and more.

Some of the benefits for holders of the BYD or Denza Lifestyle Card include:

10 per cent off regular-priced Adidas products, with a minimum spend of S$100 at participating Adidas stores,

$100 off selected Shenzhen travel packages with Chan Brothers Travel,

Complimentary two-piece chicken at KFC in the holder's birthday month,

Six months of complimentary mewatch Prime subscription,

Five per cent off Oppo smartphones at the Oppo official brand store.

Denza owners will also be able to enjoy extra benefits, including 10 per cent off aircraft charter services at AirTaxi.ph and 20 per cent off best available rates with selected room and dining benefits at Mett Singapore.

Eligible customers can expect to progressively receive their BYD or Denza Lifestyle Card from Tuesday.