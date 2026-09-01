BYD and Denza launch lifestyle card for selected customers with perks at 88 brands, including Adidas, KFC and mewatch
BYD and Denza launched the BYD and Denza Lifestyle Privilege Programme on Monday (Aug 31).
Automobile companies BYD and Denza launched the new BYD and Denza Lifestyle Privilege Programme on Monday (Aug 31), allowing eligible customers to enjoy perks at 88 brands across F&B, travel, pet care, fashion, entertainment and more.
Some of the benefits for holders of the BYD or Denza Lifestyle Card include:
- 10 per cent off regular-priced Adidas products, with a minimum spend of S$100 at participating Adidas stores,
- $100 off selected Shenzhen travel packages with Chan Brothers Travel,
- Complimentary two-piece chicken at KFC in the holder's birthday month,
- Six months of complimentary mewatch Prime subscription,
- Five per cent off Oppo smartphones at the Oppo official brand store.
Denza owners will also be able to enjoy extra benefits, including 10 per cent off aircraft charter services at AirTaxi.ph and 20 per cent off best available rates with selected room and dining benefits at Mett Singapore.
Eligible customers can expect to progressively receive their BYD or Denza Lifestyle Card from Tuesday.
In a statement, Liu Xueliang, vice president of BYD Asia Pacific, said: “BYD's vision goes beyond building new energy vehicles. As our community grows, we want to create an ecosystem that connects sustainable mobility with the way people live every day. The BYD and Denza Lifestyle Privilege Programme is an important step in extending that value beyond the drive.”
James Ng, managing director of BYD Singapore, added: “Our customers have been an important part of BYD becoming Singapore's number one automotive brand. With 88 brands across more than 600 touchpoints, we want to give back to this growing community and make owning a BYD or Denza more rewarding – not only on the road, but in everyday life.”