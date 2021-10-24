A fan of capsule vending machines? Japanese adults love them too

Ikebukuro – a bustling hub of Japanese urbanity and pop culture in central Tokyo – has become the unofficial center of gachapon culture, with the machines spilling out of seemingly every storefront.

Sunshine City, a shopping mall and theme park, features two gachapon “department stores.”

The second, opened by Bandai in February, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest, with more than 3,000 machines.

Selling gachapon is not too different from buying them: It’s a lottery. Predicting what people will like is nearly impossible.

And that gives designers license to make any toy that strikes their fancy.

Novelty is a key competition metric for the industry.

The pleasure of gachapon comes not so much from the toys themselves – they have a brief half-life – but the fun of buying them: the joy of encountering each month’s unexpected new products, the slot-machine thrill of not knowing what you’re going to get.

To keep customers coming back for more, even the smallest companies put out as many as a dozen new toys each month, sending distributors stacks of paper describing new products on offer for their growing networks of gachapon machines.

The Tokyo toy company Kenelephant has made a niche for itself with detailed reproductions of products taken from the middle strata of Japanese consumer brands objects that are more familiar than desirable.

Displayed on walls of white gallery shelving around the company’s office, the tiny replicas of Yoshinoya beef bowls and Ziploc plastic containers are positioned as a kind of pop art.

Its stores, found in Tokyo’s busy train stations, are decorated like high-end coffee shops with brushed steel, concrete and a monochrome, industrial palette.

Kenelephant initially selected products aimed at professionals and hobbyists, said one of the company’s directors, Yuji Aoyama, but it quickly moved on to objects with broader appeal.

Nearly a decade later, the company receives emails every day from companies eager to have their products miniaturised.

The seeds for the current gachapon boom were planted in 2012 when the toymaker Kitan Club set off a frenzy with Fuchiko, a tiny woman dressed in the austere and slightly retro uniform of a female Japanese office worker — known as an OL, or office lady – who could be perched on the edge of a glass.