In Singapore, a new 'luxury' cat hotel for rescued kitties and cats on staycation

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Brenda Wang’s business as an interior design contractor, she turned her attention to rescuing street cats.

“My projects were mainly overseas but as we couldn’t travel, business was dormant. There was no activity in the office but I didn’t want to close it down as things might recover after the pandemic,” the 49-year-old shared.

“As a cat lover, I’ve always been donating to organisations such as the SPCA, but since I am rooted in Singapore, I decided to do some rescue work of my own.”

Wang also runs the private Facebook group Cats & Kittens of Singapore, which has more than 14,000 members, as well as a team of around 40 volunteer rescuers.

“Through them, we get tip-offs from the public regarding cats on the street that need rescuing,” said Wang. While looking for permanent homes for the cats, she would nurse them back to health in her office in MacPherson.