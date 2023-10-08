Why do cats glow in the dark? Scientists say it is likely to help them communicate

Looks like Avatar's Nav'i aren't the only ones who can glow in the dark. Scientists have found that domestic felines are one of 125 species that have been discovered to have fluorescent properties that illuminate them under UV light, according to a new study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.



Experts in Australia reviewed a museum's collection of mammals to find out how many glowed in the dark when a UV light was turned on and found 125 species were able to do so.

The mammals that were found to illuminate under UV lights include bats, platypus, koalas, polar bears, zebras, dolphins and humans.

“While the amount and location of fluorescence varied between species, all exhibited some form of apparent fluorescence. Areas of fluorescence included white and light fur, quills, whiskers, claws, teeth and some naked skin,” said the researchers.