One man’s enduring love for CDs: He owns more than 2,000, sells them, holds free listening sessions

If you’re at a flea market in Singapore, you may notice Raymond Yeo’s wares before you see him. His CD collection and accompanying player stand out, an instant jolt of nostalgia even in a space typically packed with preloved bits and bobs from bygone eras.

The player is meant for customers to test the CD they want, ensuring the audio quality before purchase. But it sometimes has the opposite effect.

“The opening line when people see me selling CDs is somehow they go into confessional mode, and they tell me they don’t have a CD player,” said the 46-year-old avid CD collector.

“Others say things like, ‘Nobody really listens to CDs but I do and I found you.’ I get these kinds of sentiments.”

Yeo runs a small social enterprise called OK Compact Disc – a pun on Radiohead’s third studio album OK Computer – which he started in 2022. He estimates he’s served 200 to 300 people thus far, with at least 10 per cent who are repeat customers.