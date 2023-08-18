Why and how often should you change and wash your bed sheets and pillowcases?

It is a question that can divide people, challenge entire belief systems and potentially tear households apart. Sleep, as you know it, may never be the same again once you start mulling over the query. It is a question so pertinent that we’ve been asked by readers to address it several times.

How often should you change your bed linens, aka bed sheets, pillow and bolster cases, and duvet covers?

Do the experts recommend a certain changing schedule, so we can all sleep better at night knowing that we’ve done our best to weed out dust mites and other microscopic nasties? But first, what’s lurking in those sheets with you in bed?

JUST HOW BAD IS YOUR BED’S GERM SITUATION?

Unless you’re fine sleeping with a legion of germs, you’re looking at some very dirty data. In a study by sleep science coach McKenzie Hyde for Amerisleep, a US mattress and bedding company, bacteria samples were taken from bed sheets over four weeks without washing them, and tabulated in terms of microbial colony forming units (CFU) per square inch. This was what the study found: