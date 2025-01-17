‘It reminds me of Sri Lanka’: Inside Michelin-starred chef Rishi Naleendra’s Singapore home

From the balcony, where he starts each morning by brewing Chinese tea, he can birdwatch. “We get many laughingthrush; I’ve even seen racket-tailed drongos; there are common kingfishers, and sometimes you see a white-collared kingfisher as well, or a black-naped oriole.”

Other creatures make cameo appearances, too: “Occasionally, a snake; you get a mongoose or monitor lizard every now and then, and monkeys every now and then. And, we have resident chickens.” He quipped: “It’s a co-living space. Everyone’s welcome.” While there aren’t any of the rats or roaches you find in the city, there are sometimes bees in the house, and “we had a little scorpion once. It was quite cute. I googled it and it was harmless.”

Adorning the walls of the house are works of art by Sri Lankan artists like Prageeth Manohansa, Anoli Perera and Pala Pothupitiye, as well as a Thai artist he discovered randomly in Bangkok.