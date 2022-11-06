Inspired by a childhood in Brazil, this carbon trader started her own 'cheeky' kids' clothing line in Singapore

WHAT BROUGHT YOU TO SINGAPORE AND HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN HERE?

I relocated to Singapore due to my work. Singapore is the trading hub of Asia. My husband and I moved here in 2017, and both of my daughters were born in Singapore.

I UNDERSTAND YOUR DAY JOB IS AS A CARBON TRADER. FOR A LAYPERSON LIKE ME, CAN YOU EXPLAIN WHAT THAT MEANS?

As the world is moving towards a carbon-neutral path, it requires a lot of effort from both countries and corporations. In the carbon emission world, those efforts can be summarised as “reduce, avoid and offset”. We aim to reduce, avoid and offset carbon emissions generated from business operations directly or indirectly. So my work helps corporations to achieve that goal by developing projects that can generate carbon credits to offset their emissions. We also trade around those carbon credits on the financial side to create liquidity in the market and help the corporation to have a financial tool through which they can reduce their carbon emission costs.

HOW DID BOCHECHAS COME ABOUT?

As a mum of two, I love to dress my girls up. It might sound like a cliche, but it really all started with the same old story of how difficult it can be to find the right clothes. So many brands were launched by mums who started with the same idea. But I still could not find the designs that I wanted to use for my girls. I always prefer to dress my kids in natural fabrics rather than synthetics, because the synthetics are just not breathable, especially in the humid weather of Singapore. A lot of kids’ clothes are also heavily lined with cheap fabrics. I found them unbearable for Singapore. Too often I found clothes that were either beautiful but not functional, or functional but not pretty enough.