Choosing a houseplant? Here’s what you have to do – to find the right one and maintain it

If only these houseplants could talk.

It’s easy to imagine they’d be screaming their indignation at the wintertime perches we’ve assigned them – places of painfully low light near some drafty window – in the inhospitable arid zone that is indoor heating season.

“Enough, I’m begging you!” And: “Get me out of here!”

But they don’t scream, except maybe through body language, dropping leaves or looking crispy to tell us that this just isn’t working for them.

Houseplants don’t read, either, as Karl Gercens, the conservatory manager at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa, is quick to point out. That’s our job.

It’s up to prospective plant parents, he said, to identify houseplants “that will thrive, not just survive” under our particular conditions.

That doesn’t just mean learning textbook protocols by rote. It means learning to read the plants, too: Watching for trouble signs – the way the leaves of a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) will turn a shade of grey, for example, when a drink is required – and figuring out how to get ahead of them.

Rather than inviting another winter of their discontent, Gercens challenges us to rethink which houseplants we grow and how we care for them.