Christmas decor hacks: How to use your plants and other items to make your home feel festive

It’s nearing that time of the year again to deck the halls with – well, not necessarily boughs of holly – but decorations that are more on point for an HDB apartment or condominium. And we don’t mean taking the Christmas baubles and lights out of storage, and simply setting them up in a corner of the living room.

Never mind that most of us live in apartments. Even without a dramatic foyer or sweeping staircase, you can still stage a lovely, festive set-up that will wow family and guests alike.

That means getting inspiration from this part of the world (no thanks, tacky fake snow) and the botanic boom that has many of us splurging on plants during the pandemic. Translated: You'll find tropical accents, red and (naturally) green decorations, and space-saving ideas to dress your home for the festive period.

BOTANICAL ACCENTS