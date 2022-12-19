The lazy person's guide to surviving the festive season: 9 tips from gift shopping to hosting parties

Hands up, if you were secretly glad that the strict COVID-19 safety measures cut out all parties the last two years.

’Tis the season to be jolly, sure – but we know that Christmas is a lot of work. And being jolly can be very tiresome for those of us who dread the bells and whistles that come with preparing for the festive season – from squeezing with the crowd while gift shopping, to decorating the house, organising a party and dolling up.

Look, we’re no Grinch and we don’t want to cancel Christmas. But surely there is a less painful way for those who are less interested in merry-making (or who are just plain lazy) to survive all the festivities. Try these tips:

1. BUY GIFTS AT A ONE-STOP SHOP

Gift shopping really stresses me out. So I mitigate the pain and simplify the shopping process by sticking to one store with a variety of goods to suit everyone on my list. Plus, I only need to queue up once at the checkout counter.

One Christmas, I hit Gap and whacked their tees for everyone on my list. Sadly, it closed its Singapore stores in 2018. Then I switched to Esprit and loaded up on their stuff but that, too, closed in 2020. This year, I intend to raid Muji. With its wide selection of household items, stationery, clothing and even food, it is a good bet to cover all my bases.