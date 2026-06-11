'Why are people being so greedy?': CJ Hendry’s viral Flower Market sparks debate over plush flower frenzy
Visitors were seen scooping up armfuls of plush flowers at CJ Hendry's viral Flower Market exhibition, sparking debate online.
Now, who knew fake flowers would become one of Singapore's hottest commodities this week?
Videos circulating across social media show crowds at the viral Flower Market by CJ Hendry exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, which is ongoing until Jun 14.
And no, this wasn't a warehouse sale.
The exhibition is the Southeast Asian debut of Australian artist CJ Hendry's wildly popular Flower Market installation. Held at the IMBA Theatre Gallery beside Bayfront Plaza, the immersive experience transforms an entire space into a giant flower market filled with plush flowers, with more than 30 varieties to choose from.
Each visitor receives one complimentary plush flower upon entry, with additional stems costing S$7 each.
Despite this, videos online show visitors, some armed with reusable tote bags, enthusiastically scooping up armfuls of flowers before heading to the payment counter.
As the videos spread online, many netizens were puzzled by the behaviour.
After all, this was supposed to be an art exhibition, right?
“Why are people being so greedy? This is supposed to be a relaxing and therapeutic exhibition,” a netizen commented.
Another questioned why some visitors appeared to be grabbing flowers without even checking what designs they were taking.
This led some to surmise that they may be reselling the flowers.
“It’s clear they’re resellers cos they didn’t even bother to count the number of stalks they’re taking, cos they know if they sell $70/stalk, people would buy it. Gross,” read a comment.
The footage also prompted calls for organisers to impose limits on how many flowers each visitor can buy.
Others suggested crowd-control measures for future time slots if demand continues to surge.
After all, the exhibition only runs from Jun 10 to 14, meaning visitors have just five days to get their hands on the coveted plush blooms.
In a statement to 8days.sg, IMBA CEO Michael Lee said the team is actively managing visitor flow to minimise overcrowding and ensure a positive experience for guests.
“We have limited walk-in slots for those who are unable to obtain a registered slot, and we seek the patience of our visitors given the overwhelming response and potentially long waiting times,” he said.
IMBA also revealed that the eight Singapore-exclusive plush flower designs have been the most sought-after items at the exhibition. However, visitors need not worry if those are temporarily unavailable. According to the organisers, there are still more than 30 other flower varieties available throughout the day.
As for calls online to impose purchase limits, IMBA says there are currently no plans to cap the number of flowers each visitor can buy.
“CJ Hendry believes that her art is for everyone. There are no plans to limit the number of flowers visitors can purchase. All flowers, including the Singapore-exclusive designs, will continue to be replenished based on availability," the organisers said in the statement.
This story was originally published in 8days.
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