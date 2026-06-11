'Why are people being so greedy?': CJ Hendry’s viral Flower Market sparks debate over plush flower frenzy

Now, who knew fake flowers would become one of Singapore's hottest commodities this week?

Videos circulating across social media show crowds at the viral Flower Market by CJ Hendry exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, which is ongoing until Jun 14.

And no, this wasn't a warehouse sale.

The exhibition is the Southeast Asian debut of Australian artist CJ Hendry's wildly popular Flower Market installation. Held at the IMBA Theatre Gallery beside Bayfront Plaza, the immersive experience transforms an entire space into a giant flower market filled with plush flowers, with more than 30 varieties to choose from.

Each visitor receives one complimentary plush flower upon entry, with additional stems costing S$7 each.

Despite this, videos online show visitors, some armed with reusable tote bags, enthusiastically scooping up armfuls of flowers before heading to the payment counter.