Is saving your digital memories on cloud storage the best way to preserve them?

I have many fears as a mother. My kindergarten-age daughter recently learned a game on the school bus called Truth Or Force. My youngest refuses to eat almost anything but Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Added to the list this year, alongside outside influences and health concerns, is the possibility that my daughters could inadvertently lock me out of my digital life.

That’s what happened to a mother in Colorado, whose nine-year-old son used her old smartphone to stream himself naked on YouTube, and a father in San Francisco, whose Google account was disabled and deleted because he took naked photos of his toddler for the doctor.

I reported on their experiences for The New York Times and as I talked to these parents, who were stunned and bereft at the loss of their emails, photos, videos, contacts and important documents spanning decades, I realised I was similarly at risk.

I am “cloud complacent”, keeping my most important digital information not on a hard drive at home but in the huge digital basement provided via technology companies’ servers.