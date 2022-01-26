How to go green in your neighbourhood: Farming boot camp and other activities

SHOW OFF ON SOCIAL MEDIA

There are specific on-site activities for the residents of the 15 different towns where the campaign is being held – but seeing as they’re scheduled all the way till March, you can just start off by going online.

The towns are all split up according to the different themes – and respective “challenges” such as spotting the different plants and animals in your area, giving a shout-out to your favourite green business or shops, or showing how you’ve been responsibly recycling things.

Simply post a photo or video on your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account with the hashtags #CNAGreenPlan and your respective town (such as #Tampines or #BukitPanjang) and tag @Mediacorp.

There are prizes in store for the online contest, which ends on Feb 20. Find out more about what your respective town challenge is (and what others have been doing) here.

TANJONG PAGAR: POP-UP STORES

Residents can look out for sustainable product pop-up stores right in the heart of the town, with products ranging from bowls to soaps, all curated from local suppliers and stores.

Alternatively, you can support FoodPanda’s effort to reduce their carbon footprint by choosing from restaurants that are part of the barePack initiative when you order delivery or takeaway.

If you would like to share your efforts, sign up for an interview by registering anytime until Jan 30 here.

QUEENSTOWN: FARMING BOOT CAMP

Enjoy a half-day activity at Edible Garden City’s urban farm, where you get a crash course on how to grow your own vegetables at home with mini challenges to expand your knowledge about farming and appreciation for locally produced food. It’ll take place on Jan 30, from 930am to 12.30pm. Register here.

TAMPINES: COOK A DISH, GO SHOPPING

Residents have got two options. If you think you’ve got what it takes as a chef, there’s a sustainable cookout event at ToTT@Century Square where you have to create a dish based on themes given beforehand but with a tiny twist thrown in at the last minute to test their adaptability. Celebrity chefs Addis Tan and Adam Penney will be judging the dishes and choosing a winner. This will be held on Feb 12, 8.30am to 1pm. Register here.

Alternatively, you can bring your family and take part in a shopping basket challenge at Tampines West Community Club to test how adaptable and creative you can be when grocery shopping. This will be held on Feb 20, 9am to 1pm. Register here.

KATONG: EAT SOME FARM-TO-TABLE DISHES

Be the first to taste the new creations of three cafes – Group Therapy Coffee, The Garden Slug and Penny University – whose challenge is to make a next-level farm-to-table dish with 100 per cent locally grown produce.

Participants can register in pairs for the taste test events at Garden Slug on Feb 14 (noon to 2pm), Penny University on Feb 15 (11am to 1pm), and Group Therapy Coffee on Feb 16 (noon to 2pm). And yes, it’s free – you just need to offer feedback on the new dishes. Register here.

JURONG WEST: LEARN ALL ABOUT ELECTRIC VEHICLES

What’s it like to own an EV? There’s an event where Westies can get a crash course on all things related to electric vehicles. There might be a chance to even test drive one – and two lucky people might even get a chance to borrow one for a week. Yes, you read that right. The event’s on Feb 19, 9am to 3pm, at Venue Jurong Spring Community Club, 8 Jurong West Street 52. Register here.

ANG MO KIO: RIDE YOUR BIKE

Residents can drop by the Walk Cycle Ride exhibition to not only learn more about the town's transport infrastructure but also put their knowledge of bicycle commuting and riding etiquette to the test.

Don’t forget to bring your bike – there’s literal cycling involved. Alternatively, you can just check out the exhibition. It’s on Feb 26, 8am to 1pm, at the Multipurpose Hall at Block 424A at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. Register here.

CHOA CHU KANG: CHECK OUT SOME FURNITURE

Visit the Scanteak Toh Guan showroom at Tradehub 21 on Mar 5 from 12pm to 5pm to see refurbished and upcycled furniture by Scanteak and students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic as part of their collaborative community project. All pieces are made from donated unwanted furniture by residents of Choa Chu Kang. No pre-registration is required.