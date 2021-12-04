What is a 'comfort creator' and why is this trend taking over YouTube and TikTok?

Among the legions of young people who spend their days watching content creators on Twitch and YouTube, a new honorific is on the rise: The comfort creator.

The term is used by fans to describe the video makers and channels they seek out when they’re in need of familiar content, the kind that is soothing enough to leave on in the background while cooking, or to play while falling asleep.

“People have told me that I’m their comfort creator before, which is like the biggest compliment in the world. And they always kind of say, ‘Oh, I’ll come to your videos when I feel down,’” said Caitlin Galamaga, 24, who posts videos on YouTube and TikTok in which she listens to pop music and talks about her life for more than 160,000 subscribers.

Fans are looking for creators “who just really give off that cosy vibe,” she said. “There’s like cosy energy around them, and they make you feel comfortable.”

Galamaga recently posted a clip listing her favorite “comfort content” which included traditional standbys - TV shows like The Office and The New Girl – alongside popular streamers like JackSepticEye and Valkyrae, who often record themselves playing video games.

Not all YouTubers scratch the comfort creator itch, according to Galamaga. “Your favorite creators might be people whose content you really enjoyed, but your comfort creator would be more like your go-to when you’re feeling down,” she said.