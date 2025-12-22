Cooked pet food in Singapore: 10 stores that could convince you to ditch the kibbles
No longer just a treat for pampered pets, cooked meals have become the go-to for supporting furkids through every age and ailment.
The words “cooked pet food” often conjure an image of a devoted paw-rent hovering over a crockpot, patiently sauteing meat and vegetables while their furkid drools at their feet. It is a lovely fantasy, but it remains just that when we barely have time to cook for ourselves.
The good news is that you do not need extra hours in the day to feed your pet well. That is why so many owners are moving from kibble to ready-to-serve cooked meals, which tend to be far more wholesome because:
- Their recipes meet nutritional standards set by authorities such as the National Research Council (NRC), the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF).
- They use human-grade ingredients from suppliers that also serve the eateries you and I dine at, often skipping preservatives and other nasties.
- Meals are gently cooked at low temperatures before being flash-frozen to lock in their nutrients.
Not sure where to start? Here are ten Singapore-based stores that offer cooked pet food for dogs and cats, their claims, and what sets them apart.
FOR DOGS AND CATS
1. FRASH FRESH
Rarely are TCM and pet food mentioned in the same breath, but Frash Fresh is bringing the East and West together in your dog or cat’s dish. Following the TCM idea of balancing yin and yang energies, their recipes pair cool and warm ingredients to support your pet’s constitution, whether it’s reducing inflammation with kelp powder or improving circulation with cod liver oil.
Then there’s the more familiar Western approach of getting the right balance of nutrients and calories, which is where their NutriAbsorb blend is said to come in. With vitamins, enzymes and prebiotics, it helps your pet get more out of what they eat. The chunky texture is the cherry on top, locking in more nutrients while giving your furry food critic a more satisfying chew.
- Meets AAFCO standards
- Uses human-grade meat
- Contains no preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-certified facility
More info on https://frashfresh.com/
2. PETCUBES
PetCubes’ Gently Cooked meals are designed to grow up (and grow old) with your pets, from playful kittens and hyper puppies to adults and seniors who prefer a slower pace. Even within the same recipe, the formulas shift to match those needs.
In the beef range, puppies get the protein, fat and calories for their growth spurts, adults get a well-rounded mix for everyday maintenance, and seniors enjoy easy-to-digest proteins with a little joint support on the side. They also offer Vet Support Diets for pets with specific conditions. The Feline Support Diet, for instance, is built for cats dealing with kidney, bladder and urinary tract issues.
And true to its name, PetCubes keeps things fuss-free with its modular packaging. Forget portioning – just thaw and serve without any of the usual mess.
- Meets AAFCO standards
- Uses human-grade ingredients and meat
- Contains no fillers and preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-approved and HACCP-compliant facility
More info on https://petcubes.com/
3. BOM BOM
The cooked meals for dogs and cats at BOM BOM (which stand for Bones Offal Meat) are designed to be so complete and balanced that you can skip the supplements altogether. Their secret lies in the sous vide method, where every portion is vacuum-sealed and cooked low and slow to keep nutrients, colour and moisture intact – a far more virtuous meal than the takeout you’re planning on ordering.
The real flex, though, is their proprietary nutrition analyser, Bom Bom IQ, which crunches your pet’s weight, age, activity level, allergies and health issues and spits out a fully customised meal plan. It is pretty much like getting your pet a dietitian, and a real help for pets with persistent ailments like IBS, dermatitis or hip dysplasia.
- Meets NRC standards
- Uses ingredients from SFA-approved sources
- Uses antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and human-grade meat
- Produced in an AVS-licensed facility
More info on https://www.bombom.com/
4. FLOOF
Floof’s biggest bragging right seems to be its obsession with freshness. Apparently, meals are only prepared when ingredients arrive in their kitchen, before they are vacuum-sealed and delivered within 24 hours.
Even the delivery comes chilled or at room temperature, not frozen, so your pet gets something that feels more like real food than an ice block.
- Uses human-grade meat
- Contains no additives, fillers, and preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-certified facility
More info on https://floof.sg/
5. FURRY’S KITCHEN
Furry’s Kitchen’s freshly cooked meals for dogs and cats are handmade in small batches using what they call high-quality proteins, which simply means the good cuts instead of by-products like trimmings.
Their single-protein recipes pair meats with vegetables and grains such as pumpkin and brown rice, and honestly would not look out of place in our own salad bowl. Exotic proteins like crocodile, kangaroo and venison may suit dogs with sensitivities, and while the options for cats are limited, each one is put together to keep up with their energy levels and power those 2am zoomies.
- Uses ingredients from SFA-approved sources
- Uses human-grade meat
- Contains no additives, by-products, fillers, and preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-licensed kitchen
More info on https://furryskitchen.sg/
FOR DOGS
6. THE GRATEFUL PET
Grass-fed beef, crate-free pork and cage-free chicken may sound like farm-to-table restaurant territory, but The Grateful Pet treats these quality muscle meats as the norm. Look closer at the ingredient list and you will even spot botanicals and superfoods such as prebiotic seaweed, reishi mushroom, and New Zealand green-lipped mussels.
Their newest upgrade is a skin-pack technology that seals each meal in a BPA-free tray with a layer that slows microbial growth and prevents oxidation. Beyond keeping everything fresher for longer, it also eliminates the mess of squeezing out drippy packets. Just peel and serve it like a microwaveable, though this one is not meant for you.
- Meets AFCO and NRC standards
- Uses antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and human-grade meat
- Contains no artificial additives and fillers
- Produced in an AVS-licensed facility
More info on https://thegratefulpet.sg/
7. THE DOG GROCER
The Dog Grocer, too, mixes proteins with superfoods like blueberries and chia seeds, but they take it a step further by using multiple proteins to give your pup a broader nutrient spread without you having to toss in supplements after.
The “Lightly Cooked Senior” range is packed with antioxidant-rich recipes to support mobility, gut and heart health, while the “Lightly Cooked Adult” meals are calorie-dense by design, making them particularly great for big dogs that need the fuel without the oversized portions. And who knows, they might even have room for a treat inspired by traditional Singaporean desserts: freeze-dried Ondeh Ondeh Chicken, Orh Nee Duck, Bandung Pork or Pulut Inti Pork.
- Meets NRC standards
- Uses ingredients from SFA-approved sources
- Uses antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and human-grade meat
- Contains no additives, fillers, and preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-licensed facility
More info on https://thedoggrocer.com/
8. PAWMEAL
Pawmeal serves up an extensive spread, whether your dog needs single- or double-protein meals, kidney-friendly formulas or low-fat options for conditions like pancreatitis or old age.
Everything is freshly prepared each week with ingredients delivered daily, and if you fancy cooking for your dog, you can. Just order the raw ingredients and finish the dish with their Pawmeal Essential Nutrient Blend, a six-ingredient topper that goes into every recipe. Keep an eye out for their seasonal specials too, which range from pineapple tarts to bak zhang and pineapple tarts.
- Meets AAFCO, NRC, FEDIAF standards
- Uses antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and human-grade meat
- Contains no artificial flavourings, by-products, fillers, and preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-licensed facility
More info on https://pawmeal.com/
9. WILD CHOW
Wild Chow takes its meat very seriously, with recipes made from up to 99 per cent gourmet prime muscle meat. The rest is rounded out with low-GI leafy greens and a cautious approach to strong-smelling vegetables, which is a blessing if your dog takes to broccoli the way you take to coriander.
The store encourages rotating proteins to give your dog a wider range of nutrients and lower the risk of allergies, and that is where the Omakase Cooked Dog Food Trial is a good place to start. From Australian beef, lamb and kangaroo to pork from Spain and turkey from Europe, your dog gets a world tour of proteins and a tiny consolation for all the travels they’ve missed out on.
- Meets AAFCO and NRC standards
- Uses ingredients from SFA-approved sources
- Uses antibiotic-free, free-ranging, hormone-free, and human-grade meat
- Contains no fillers
- Produced in an AVS-licensed facility
More info on https://wildchowpet.com/
10. GOOD WOOF
GoodWoof is big on nutrient bioavailability, which refers to how much of a nutrient your dog’s body can actually absorb and use. This is why they use minimally processed ingredients in their recipes, and flash-freeze and vacuum-seal them to keep the good stuff in.
Their “Premium Cooked” range is made to order with an 80:20 meat-to-produce ratio, while the Value Tray line comes in at 70:30 with added supplements. These, along with fat levels and organ percentages, can all be tweaked to your dog’s needs, and specific ingredients can be excluded if your dog has allergies. Preferences matter too, and you can even customise the texture, which could be the secret behind their 93 per cent success rate with picky eaters.
- Meets AAFCO, AVS, FEDIAF and NRC standards
- Uses ingredients from SFA-approved sources
- Uses antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and human-grade meat
- Contains no additives, fillers, and preservatives
- Produced in an AVS-licensed facility with HACCP-certified equipment
More info on https://www.goodwoofsg.com/