Cooked pet food in Singapore: 10 stores that could convince you to ditch the kibbles

The words “cooked pet food” often conjure an image of a devoted paw-rent hovering over a crockpot, patiently sauteing meat and vegetables while their furkid drools at their feet. It is a lovely fantasy, but it remains just that when we barely have time to cook for ourselves.

The good news is that you do not need extra hours in the day to feed your pet well. That is why so many owners are moving from kibble to ready-to-serve cooked meals, which tend to be far more wholesome because:

Their recipes meet nutritional standards set by authorities such as the National Research Council (NRC), the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF).

They use human-grade ingredients from suppliers that also serve the eateries you and I dine at, often skipping preservatives and other nasties.

Meals are gently cooked at low temperatures before being flash-frozen to lock in their nutrients.

Not sure where to start? Here are ten Singapore-based stores that offer cooked pet food for dogs and cats, their claims, and what sets them apart.

FOR DOGS AND CATS

1. FRASH FRESH

Rarely are TCM and pet food mentioned in the same breath, but Frash Fresh is bringing the East and West together in your dog or cat’s dish. Following the TCM idea of balancing yin and yang energies, their recipes pair cool and warm ingredients to support your pet’s constitution, whether it’s reducing inflammation with kelp powder or improving circulation with cod liver oil.