Free weekend late-night shuttle bus from Clarke Quay to 5 locations around town, plus rides to Tampines and Jurong

Late nights out around town are about to be a little easier on your wallet with a new free bus service that can save you taxi or ride hailing fare. That means more money for that late-night supper.

The recently launched free CQ Night Shuttle by CapitaLand provides a loop service between Clarke Quay (specifically Tan Tye Place) and several locations in town, namely, Somerset MRT, Ion Orchard, Ascott Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City at the Swissotel The Stamford entrance.

The service is available from 11pm to 3am every Friday and Saturday with hourly departures from CQ @ Clarke Quay at the top of the hour and estimated arrival at subsequent stops every 10 minutes. The last departure from Clarke Quay is at 2am.

Even better, at 4am, you can get a free ride home – provided you live near Tampines MRT or Westgate in Jurong.

The loop shuttle service bus seats 23 people while the Tampines and Jurong one-way service bus seats 45 people.

You can find out more about the route, the pick-up and drop-off locations and the bus schedule here.