In her 40s, she walked away from a successful banking career to pursue her passion as a jazz musician

HI CHERYL. YOUR FATHER WAS A PIANIST. IS THIS WHAT FIRST GOT YOU INTO MUSIC?

Yes, my house was always filled with music. Dad listened to music in the car too. He brought us to concerts locally and operas in Europe. I was constantly surrounded by music, which gradually influenced me and I eventually gained a huge interest in it.

DID YOU ENJOY MUSIC LESSONS WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG OR DID YOU, LIKE MOST OF US, REBEL AGAINST THEM?

My mother used to say to me when I was growing up that I would become a pianist, piano teacher, or musician one day. Although I loved piano as a child, I might have unconsciously rebelled and hence chose banking instead of music, despite my passion and aptitude for the former. Back then, my father advised me to go with what I wanted to do. Music, he said, can always be a hobby. I guess it’s good that I went down this path as banking gave me the financial stability to enjoy my pursuit of music later in life.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE MEMORY OF YOUR FATHER AND MUSIC?

My favourite memory has got to be my father playing the piano. He has such a beautiful touch on the piano and plays beautifully. He would tell me how important it is to play a tune meaningfully because anyone can play notes, but not everyone can play them meaningfully. Without any meaning added to it, the piano is just background noise.

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO LEAVE BEHIND A CAREER IN BANKING TO PURSUE MUSIC?