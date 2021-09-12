Creative Capital: They have stylish paper furniture that people can actually sit on

My wife is an interior design junkie. If you follow her feed on Instagram, you would see that she posts inspiring images on her Stories feed constantly – pictures of living rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, hotel rooms, furniture and other lifestyle products that capture her eye.

Because she is constantly checking out interesting interior brands, she also keeps quite au courant on new manufacturers and makers. One local brand she mentioned to me a while back – saying that if we had the space (which we don’t), she’d love to shop from them – is PAPERplain Market, a two-year-old company specialising in paper furniture pieces.

Yes, paper. The pieces that are sold by founders Dylan Eng and Fiona Foo, are made from paper, and yet nonetheless, have form, weight and can hold a pretty enormous amount of weight.

They are also classy and elegant. Even more impressive, most of the pieces can be folded up and put away, which makes them perfect for living in small spaces.

I caught up with 34-year-old co-founder Dylan Eng to chat about his unique company.

HI DYLAN, TELL ME ABOUT YOURSELF. WHEN YOU WERE GROWING UP, WERE YOU ALREADY INTERESTED IN DESIGN?

I came from a small village in Kuantan, Malaysia. Back in my younger days, I didn’t have a lot of opportunities to travel – my only “playground” would be my father's boat workshop where he built boats.

My father influenced me very much in having a heart for interiors. We made cute little stools and tables from leftover wooden planks. We even made doors sometimes.