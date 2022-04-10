The Singaporean designer who’s using pineapples to make a difference in the fashion world

Felicia Toh is a busy person. The 35-year-old runs Quarters, a successful architectural practice, lectures at the National University of Singapore, and writes about architecture and design. She also runs NOST, a fashion line she founded in 2019 that, in her words, “partners maker families and vulnerable communities to create beauty sustainably”.

If wearing her four hats isn’t enough, Toh has been hard at work, through NOST, to launch a first-to-market line of clothes made from PALF, a fabric made from pineapple leaf fibre. It will debut at an upcoming exhibition at the National Design Centre on May 15 and run until June 10 this year.

NOST was awarded a Good Design Research Grant for its research on the development of these. Blending old and new, innovative pineapple leaf fibre-blended yarns are passed to heritage artisans to weave into fabrics on a step loom, and batik artisans to hand-print original motif designs.

Toh’s project stems from seeing the potential to use modern innovation to breathe new life into the heritage craft of the artisan families NOST works with. Many of them, she said, have difficulty competing with commercial producers. Prices of natural fibres have almost tripled for artisans due to the pandemic.