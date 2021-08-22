Creative Capital: The IT executive who is a sought-after chalk lettering artist

I now know that it's possible to succeed in a non-traditional craft. So instead of being afraid of the unknown, I'm even more pumped at the different possibilities I can achieve. When I see other businesses thriving, I'm inspired because I can be that, too.

WHAT WOULD BE A DREAM PROJECT FOR YOU?

It's a toss-up between designing a lettering piece for a major event in Singapore that will be shown in huge billboards, and painting a huge mural downtown that can be seen three blocks away. Help me manifest this!

HOW HAS THE PANDEMIC AFFECTED YOUR BUSINESS?

With the restrictions, more people have been ordering food and drinks through apps, and businesses see less need for physical signs until the lockdown measures are considerably eased.

In the meantime, I have been innovating and looking for other ways to introduce chalk as a craft in Singapore. This is how I came up with Chalk Art Kits For Kids, which you can purchase.

This is merely a long pause before we get back to the new normal. There will always be a need for chalkboards. When the brands and businesses are ready, I'll be ready to help them get back on their feet, too.

WHAT IS THE VISION FOR DESIGNATE STUDIO?

In the next three to five years, I'm looking to grow Designate into a homegrown Singapore brand for signs that champion personal expression and all things chalk.

From manufacturing our own brand of chalk to chalkboards, tools and services such as designing and painting for boards and murals, Designate Studio will have you covered. Of course, we'll have to grow from a team of one to a huge team to make this happen. But I am ready for that challenge.

ANY EXCITING PROJECTS COMING UP YOU CAN TELL US ABOUT?

It's a secret but I'm brewing a book concept that I should be ready to pitch in the fourth quarter of this year.

Oh, and my fellow creative entrepreneurs and I are looking to host an event this year focusing on the needs of Asian creatives.

If you are reading this and either of these sounds interesting to you, send me a message!