He went from web developer to furniture maker: A more fulfilling life making chairs

Kim Choy has had a tough couple of years. Two years ago, the artisan woodworker lost two digits on his left hand in a table saw accident. Just as he had recovered enough to begin working again, the pandemic hit, causing work to stop, classes to shut down, and forcing this former web developer to give up on plans to open a Shibui Furniture Collective showroom.

He took the time, though, to rethink his craft and his business. Today, he is focusing on chairs, as opposed to larger furniture formats.

The chair designs he has come up with have been selling well, both in Singapore and overseas. He tells us he has a new curriculum in mind for his classes and he is embarking on other new professional challenges.

WHEN DID YOU FIRST DISCOVER A LOVE FOR WOODWORKING?

It all started when I wanted to tinker with things physically instead of digitally. My previous profession as a web developer required me to deal with coding, even on weekends. I wanted a more balanced lifestyle so I looked for ways to unplug.