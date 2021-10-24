The Singaporean illustrator who brought art into Facebook’s offices

Kristal Melson has had a career that many young illustrators and graphic designers want to emulate. The 38-year-old has succeeded in gaining respect as an artist, in landing great gigs with a range of clients from global brands to small start-ups, and has been in a position to enable other artists, helping to build their careers.

Pre-pandemic, Melson was working at workspace solutions provider WeWork, and prior to that was a regional curator for Facebook’s artist in residency programme. Before Facebook, she was the art director for Kult, a gallery and studio which also produced one of the city’s most influential publications on art, design and popular culture.

Melson gave birth to her second child last year, just as the country went into its first circuit breaker. The pandemic and motherhood, she told me, created a hiatus that allowed her take a break, take stock and reinvent her work.

She’s back at it these days, but more selectively, taking on work that she finds really meaningful.

HI KRISTAL, WHEN DID YOU FIRST THINK YOU WANTED TO BUILD A CAREER IN ART AND DESIGN?

I was not your ideal student in school. I was one of those distracted kids with doodles on everything from textbooks to my sneakers. I would make collages, silly stuff like that, for as long as I can remember. I loved books and magazines with awesome pictures. Loved She-ra and My Little Pony books.

A few months before my O Levels. we had a graphic designer come in to speak to us and I was really mind-blown. Like, wait, that kind of work exists? I think I can do that!

I then worked really hard on my O Levels to make sure I got into the Visual Communication course at Temasek Polytechnic.