Meet the millennial Singaporean photographer whose pictures you’ve probably seen all over Instagram

Anyone in Singapore who uses Instagram has probably, whether they realise it or not, seen an image shot by Lee Zi Peng, or Zippy, as he calls himself. Not only is Zippy himself a major influencer with over 83,000 followers, at one point, it felt like every great portrait of a young gorgeous celeb or rising KOL was shot by him.

These days, while the 30-year-old professional photographer does still photograph influencers and models, he’s doing so on behalf of airlines, hotels, tourism boards and other commercial clients. And while the pandemic has certainly affected his commissions, it hasn’t slowed down the jovial, food-loving local sharpshooter.

HI ZIPPY, I REALISE I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT YOU OTHER THAN YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY. WHAT ARE SOME COOL THINGS PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

My life is pretty much what you see on my Instagram feed.

Let’s see … I’m not a morning person, but there are only two things that I’d wake up super early for, good food or a good photo op.

I used to be part of NRA, aka New Revolving Age, a dance group. I’m still puzzled as to how I managed to get in despite there being 1,000-plus people who auditioned. It was the highlight of my polytechnic days. Now I can’t dance for nuts and I only eat.