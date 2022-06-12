She took her grandfather’s coffee business in Thailand to the next level right here in Singapore

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR EARLIEST MEMORIES OF COFFEE?

There’s a long history of coffee in my family, starting from my grandfather’s generation. My mum grew up around the coffee business and would often share stories of her visits to the family coffee roastery as a kid.

I remember when my mum first showed me a black-and-white photograph of my grandfather when he first set up the coffee company in 1965. There was also one with her when she was little, standing next to a coffee tin that was twice her size. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with her in continuing the family tradition through The Maks’ Coffee.

YOU WERE PREVIOUSLY WORKING IN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR. WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO START YOUR OWN BUSINESS?

Working in the financial services was a great experience with challenges that taught me so much. But it has always been my dream to create a brand that inspires positive impact. Year after year, I asked myself why not now and take that leap of faith. One day, I mentioned this to my mum and she reminded me of how my grandfather started his coffee business. That’s when everything came together and we started The Maks’ Coffee.