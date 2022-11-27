The former tutor and MasterChef Singapore contestant championing authentic South Indian cuisine

WHAT IS YOUR EARLIEST SIGNIFICANT FOOD MEMORY?

My earliest significant food memory is of my maternal grandmother brewing black coffee in the morning while preparing thosai for breakfast in her Joo Chiat shophouse when I was five years old.

Almost every morning, I’d have thosai or idli with sambhar, thuvaiyal (thick chutney in Tamil) and podi (lentil-based coarse powder) made all from scratch using traditional implements by my grandmother, Kamalatchi.

For some reason, the smells and sights of her kitchen have stayed with me the longest. I’m always reminded of her when I make my thosai and the smell of the fenugreek-tinged thosai batter hitting the pan and gingelly oil (cold-pressed black sesame oil) wakes me up like no other aroma can.



WERE YOU A PICKY EATER OR OPEN TO ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING WHEN YOU WERE A KID?

I was actually a very picky eater as a kid. I drove my mother nuts with my food habits! I had strong opinions on what foods should be eaten together.

My favourites were the biscuits and sweet confections that the mobile food cart uncle brought at about 4pm daily. I even remember counting the exact number of seconds that a Marie biscuit could be dunked into hot milo to achieve the perfect softness.

Despite being picky I was, I was also open to trying any type of food. Apart from thosai, my favourite breakfast is a good bowl of kway teow th’ng. I think I was a self-made foodie from birth!