This Malaysian artist makes small floral sculptures that are both beautiful and strange

The floral sculptural art pieces that dominate Noreen Loh’s Instagram page are hauntingly beautiful. Ethereal, surreal, elegant and fantastical. They capture and hold your attention.

When I first stumbled across this 40-year-old Malaysian artist’s works, I thought that the floral works were her specialty. But as I learned more about her, I realised that she does not have one. Rather, she works across multiple mediums, adopting different styles and producing very different kinds of work.

When Loh told me she began her art journey on a whim while working in the shipping industry, I had to know more.

WERE YOU CREATIVE IN YOUR YOUTH?

According to Google, a youth is someone between 15 and 24 years old. I came to Singapore when I was 19 but I only got into LASALLE College Of The Arts when I was 25 years old. So, I am not sure I fitted the “youth” profile then. Creatively, I wasn’t exposed to a lot of art when I was growing up in Malaysia. But I think my creativity emerged as I got older.