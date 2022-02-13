She works in a bank in the day but becomes an expert rattan weaver after-hours

AND YOU HAVE THIS WHOLE OTHER PERSONA, THAT OF A RATTAN CRAFTSPERSON. WHERE DID THE LOVE FOR RATTAN COME FROM?

The love for rattan was a natural development over time. Initially, I approached rattan solely as a material to study and a potential area of forgotten interest. It was only with deeper interaction with the material and reading that I also realised its beauty and cultural significance. It occurred to me that there was so much more to be explored with this mysterious plant, and even more to be investigated and loved.

WHAT PROMPTED YOU TO WANT TO LEARN THE CRAFT YOURSELF?

The lack of formal materials and guidance forced me to learn it from whatever resources I could get my hands on: YouTube videos in various languages, and any other disciplines that teach weaving or knot tying, and just good ideas that I thought could be translated to rattan.

When I had just graduated, and had some free time on hand, that was when I actually discovered rattan by accident. A good friend of mine wanted to buy some rattan furniture for a new place and I simply tagged along on the adventure and met Uncle and Aunty Zeng who own a rattan shop.

To cut the long story short, I went back about two to three times after the first visit, and they finally agreed to teach me. And so began a one-year rattan chair weaving restoration "lesson" with them.

WAS LEARNING THE CRAFT DIFFICULT OR EASY?

The interest in rattan grew and developed into a rather investigative one. I wanted to exhaust the material completely, experiment with it, and push its aesthetic, physical and cultural boundaries.

Rattan as a material feels like it has been forgotten and seemingly left behind in the contemporary world. But that is also a double-edged sword. I get to explore and experiment without any baggage, but that also means it's been difficult to find a rattan 'teacher'. I have to learn through whatever materials I can find: books, YouTube videos, etc.

Not a lot of my work is just reverse engineering on my own, to learn and understand rattan better. It gets difficult sometimes, but mostly enjoyable. Having many sources of learning points also means having many different teachers — anything and anyone can inspire!