Meet Yellow Mushmellow, the Singaporean artist empowering people with special needs

In that vein, I often chronicle my experiences living with two special needs sisters in comics. It is not ‘happy and colourful’, but my candid depictions of our everyday encounters are well-received because it makes light of frustrating, unpredictable situations.

CAN YOU TELL US MORE ABOUT YOUR SISTERS?

I have three younger sisters, and two of them have special needs: Sheila, 26, has global developmental delay, and Aisha, 21, has autism. Together with Dianna, who is 28, my sisters are my world.

Sheila and Aisha inspire me to look at the world differently and challenge my ideas of what ‘normal’ can be. It’s thinking outside the box, right?

Growing up with their different behavioural quirks also means that unpredictability is a big theme in my family. We learn to roll with the punches.

For example, Aisha doesn’t like loud noises and when it gets overwhelming, she sometimes reacts by having tantrums or a meltdown. So when there is construction work going on in the neighbourhood and it gets noisy, the rest of us pretend that the drilling sound is music and we dance to it, inviting Aisha to join in instead of being afraid of the noise.

When Sheila graduated from the school system at 18, we were worried that she would get bored spending her adult life at home, because there weren’t many programmes that supported her needs after school. However, she surprised us by making herself very at home – a master at the art of relaxing.

She spends every day chilling out on the balcony, watching the world go by. Bonus if it rains. She is happy, and doesn’t seem to mind it at all. She teaches us how to take it slow. Unpredictability can be surprising in a good way too.

IS THERE ANY PROJECT YOU ARE MOST PROUD OF SO FAR?

Hullabaloo (2018) at The Artground is one that I hold dear. It was my first time putting up an installation on that scale, and while I didn’t think it was a technical masterpiece, it was an experience that was new and personal to me.

I wanted to create a rainbow-themed playground, inspired by my sister Aisha. People with autism love routine, so Aisha tends to get fixated on certain things for a period of time. She spent a whole year being obsessed with rainbows.

She loves drawing, and she would draw rainbows every day. But not your usual semi-circle ones. She dreamt up zig-zag rainbows, squiggly rainbows, upside-down rainbows, rainbow smiley faces, rainbow everything!

Rainbow prata, rainbow pants, rainbow sailboats... discovering a new ‘rainbow’ creation each day made me smile, and I thought they were an inspiring example of what creativity truly is: No limits. A mundane thing turned magical. I wanted people to know how brilliant she was, an artist in her own right.

When The Artground approached me for a collaboration in 2018, I jumped at the opportunity to capture Aisha’s rainbow hullabaloo in a space people can enter – something like walking into her world, and seeing how she sees things.