This Singapore architect designs and makes his own prototypes for owners with 'something important to say'

EVEN FROM YOUNG, WERE YOU ALWAYS INTO DESIGN?

I was into drawing, sculpting and making things with my hands. I loved doing school projects. I remember making a diorama of the solar system with a light bulb as the sun.

WHAT DREW YOU TO ARCHITECTURE?

I wanted to live in my drawings and I decided that architecture could be, for me, the highest form of art.

YOU WERE PRETTY YOUNG WHEN YOU STARTED YOUR FIRST CONSULTANCY BUSINESS PAC. WHAT GAVE YOU THE CONFIDENCE TO WORK FOR YOURSELF?

I was 30. I was approached by a schoolmate whose family is a developer in China to start an office together. I had worked for four years in London and Amsterdam after I graduated. During this time I was involved with and led a couple of award-winning architectural competitions. I had a strong yearning to further my research on architecture and urbanism in real projects so when the opportunity arose, I leapt onto it.

IS PRODUCE A METAMORPHOSIS OF PAC OR WAS IT A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT BUSINESS TO YOU?

It was completely different. I had run PAC as design director for three years and the main type of projects where speculative urban design projects in China that were, unfortunately, too large and depended on a myriad of external relational circumstances that were beyond the premise of the project. So after three years, I had not accumulated any built portfolio and it was very difficult to pitch for building projects. We were rejected countless times not because of design but track record.

At the end of 2012, we completed our only built project, which was the Xtra + Herman Miller Shop-in-shop at Parkmall.

Produce was for me a decision to start anew. I wanted to satisfy my insatiable desire to bring to reality my ideas and I decided to start afresh by designing and making very small objects within our own means. Autonomy was central to the founding of Produce. I teamed up with three friends and invested in a CNC machine and laser cutter, and Produce became the first design and make workshop in Singapore.