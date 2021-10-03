Creative Capital: This speech therapist wants people to 'drink serious teas less seriously'

I remember sitting with my wife and a few friends at our dining table. She and the other women were comparing tasting notes on the tea we were sipping. As they described the flowers, fruits and other things, I sat there smiling, nodding along. But in my head, I was saying to myself, “What are they talking about? This just tastes like dirty water!”

You see, when it comes to tea, I tend to be very much of a Ted Lasso. Forty-year-old Li Hongyuan of Pekoe & Imp made me think about that as she talked about the interesting dichotomy of enjoying tea. On the one hand, being able to tell a great tea from a bad one is easy, she said. On the other, getting into tea can be tough because of the artificial, and sometimes, pretentious or old-fashioned barriers put up by traditionalists.

Hongyuan herself had to overcome that in her own journey with tea. But this speech therapist is on a mission to change that. I love her motto, “drink serious teas less seriously”.

DID YOU ENJOY TEA AS A CHILD?

Not particularly. I had a simple childhood and tea didn't feature at all in my growing-up years. I have the same memory as many Singaporeans do and that is Chinese tea is that bitter stuff that you drink at the temple.

I only drank tea in my early 20s and I remember the time I was out for cakes with my friends. I ordered earl grey, which was my favourite tea before I turned purist. My friend had commented that I should appreciate the tea’s natural flavours when I promptly added a copious amount of sugar. That is how far I was from my current state of tea appreciation!