The Singaporean who draws on her Swedish roots to make women's athleisure wear from fishing nets

Stephanie Colhag Yeo’s Swedish mother and Chinese Singaporean father, both entrepreneurs, have clearly influenced this 31-year-old go-getter to follow her heart. At age 26, Yeo started her athleisure wear company Outfyt.

But it was her Swedish side that she credits for inspiring her to completely rethink her business, transforming her supply chain and her products entirely.

Today, Outfyt may just be the most sustainable athleisure products you can find in Singapore. Yeo’s togs are made from nylon waste, such as fishing nets recovered from the ocean.

And the clothes definitely have a Scandinavian aesthetic: Clean, monochromatic and bereft of patterns, images or highly visible logos – perfect for the young, conscious consumer who wants to be stylish without being loud.