This former ITE student once felt left behind by peers and now runs an award-winning design studio

When I turned 40, I felt it was time. It was a natural path for me to start my own consultancy firm.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE, RUNNING A BUSINESS FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME? WHAT ARE THE HARDEST THINGS ABOUT RUNNING YOUR OWN CREATIVE?

It was very challenging at first. On top of creating designs that “wow”, I had to present to business owners who may not be the most design orientated. So I had to learn how to present in a way that these clients could relate and appreciate what we were trying to do. Also, it is vital to have a good follow up and alignment in order to build long term business relationships.

Another challenge was finding the correct team members. Not only do their skill set needs to match, I have to make sure everyone enjoys what they work on. As a small company, it is important to have interesting projects, to plan for staff career growth, and to build a good environment and creative culture. To be able to keep improving on this, I have to always be a good listener and be open to my team’s suggestions.

YOU’VE ALSO WON SEVERAL OTHER AWARDS. ARE THERE ANY PROJECTS AMONG THOSE THAT YOU’RE PARTICULARLY PROUD OF?

One of the projects that I am proud of is a urinal design for Kohler, the Kohler Struktrura Hygiene Urinal released in 2021. This project was quite unique. It provides a thoughtful and elegant solution to the obligatory Islamic ritual cleansing after using the toilet.

Unlike conventional urinals that have dirty or rusty pipes with a weak trickle of flush water, and often necessitates the unhygienic practice of scooping water from the urinal, the Istinja urinal is designed with a dedicated spout to ensure a good supply of fresh, clean water at just the right pressure. A special cover helps prevent splashing and increases privacy. All those participating in user testing found this product a great improvement in terms of ease of use, hygiene, and respect for the ritual. The design won the Singapore SG mark, Gold Award and IF Design Award 2021.

WHAT HAS BEEN BOTH THE BEST THING AND BUSINESS?

I am blessed to have a passionate team who treats each other like family.

WAS THERE ANYTHING YOU WANT TO ACCOMPLISH WITH TRIGGER THAT YOU HADN’T GOTTEN AROUND TO DOING YET IN YOUR CAREER?

I think that designers always need a space or platform to express themselves. Especially if they have been focusing on commercial design projects for clients.