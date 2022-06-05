The former ad exec who sells pre-loved toys and launched a cute card game during the pandemic

CAN YOU SHARE SOME THOUGHTS ON THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL VIS A VIS CURRENT CONSUMPTION PATTERNS?

I read a phrase somewhere that stayed with me, “our job as a collective is to make the world work better for 100 per cent of humanity in the shortest possible time”.

In my mind, the circular economy, which utilises waste, is an answer to that question instead of our current consumption patterns which resemble more an equation of make-take-waste. I don’t think the circular economy is rooted solely on Sustainability, although that certainly is a major part, but a circular economy is at its best when it brings in other aspects of humanity.

For example, with Toy Around Buy/Sell app, we are also promoting the idea of empathy amongst kids. Looking after their toy so that others can use it after them instils in them civic sense, therefore impacting society as a whole.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST POPULAR TOYS ON YOUR SITE?

All of our toys have struck some nerve with the parents, because they are fun in unexpected ways but most importantly, they strengthen skills in ways that the child doesn’t realise. Specifically, we have a Busy Cube which is designed for kids aged 12 plus months.

This busy cube is perfect to help build fine motor skills, allowing kids to really use their little fingers. It helps to build on logic skills early on whereby they start understanding cause and effect, or sequencing – “If I do this, then this will happen”. And finally, because they are impeccably designed, they last a long time.