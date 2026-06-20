These stay-at-home dads started a workshop to help fathers style their daughters' hair

A group of fathers are gathered together, laughing and chatting over pizza, drinks and other snacks.

But that's not all they're doing.

Some are concentrating intensely. Others are exchanging tips. Some are fiddling with hair ties while a few are struggling to keep three thick strands of synthetic hair from slipping through their fingers.

This is not a Friday night out. This is Dads and Braids.

Founded by longtime friends and stay-at-home dads Jeggan Rajendram, and Rukshan Chiththananda, it's a hands-on workshop where fathers learn how to style young girls’ hair.

Dads and Braids, which had its first run in April this year, was inspired by similar initiatives overseas, including Pints and Ponytails, and Braids and Beers.

Each session lasts for about 1.5 hours. There, Rajendram and Rukshan guide fellow fathers as they practice on mannequin heads and learn simple hairstyles for girls. These include basic ponytails, twin braids, criss-cross ponytails and styles accessorised with colourful hair ties, ribbons and clips.

The first few sessions took place in the cosy function room of the condominium estate where Rajendram and his family live, with about a dozen fathers turning up. Food is provided and lounge chairs are also available in case anyone needs a break.