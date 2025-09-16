Celeb couple Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan finally reclaim master bedroom from their 4 kids after renovation

During the couple’s recent S$200,000 overhaul of their 1,700 sq ft pad, which they’ve owned since tying the knot in 2004, Lim’s childhood-friend-slash-ID refused to let them downgrade again.

With Lim’s mum moving in, the plan was to give her the ensuite and they take the smallest bedroom themselves.

“But he was like, ‘Come on, bro, you work so hard, how can you stay in the last room where you don't even have an ensuite toilet? Just let your kids sleep there, we’ll make the room bigger for them',” Lim recalled with a laugh.

Turns out, the kids were totally fine with the swap. “They were very happy for us to have the master bedroom back,” said Tan.

And while they initially tried to carve out a room just for Kristen, it was just not possible.

“She knew what we were concerned about, so she said, ‘Don't worry, these are my brothers. I prefer to sleep with them without any hindrances’. Now, they will just sit on the bed, chat with each other; it’s a sight to behold,” she smiled.

MINIMALIST LIFESTYLE WITH JUST A WARDROBE EACH

The theme is minimalist, all soothing earth tones and cream shades, with just enough wood accents to keep things warm and homey.

To ensure the kids still have enough space, their bedroom has been extended by eating into part of the kitchen. The result: A long, practical space that accommodates all of them comfortably without looking like a dormitory.

Kristen’s got her own corner with a platform storage bed; the youngest two, Way and Elliot, share the bunk bed; and Jairus has a Murphy bed that folds away when not in use.