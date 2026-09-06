Everyone needs a death to-do list – here are 25 things to sort out while you're alive

Of all life’s milestones, death is the least planned for but the only one that is guaranteed. Advance death planning is one of the most loving acts a person can do for their loved ones.

A 2025 Singapore Management University survey found that more than half of Singaporeans have neither spoken about nor written down their final wishes.

“We live in an Asian society where death and grief are seen as taboo topics,” explained Jeanice Cheong, clinical psychologist at Bright Psych of Life.

However, it can be “overwhelming” for grieving loved ones to handle practical post-death issues. “Advance death planning can take some load off bereaved caregivers,” Cheong added.

After spending a lifetime building a home, family, friendships, assets and a well-loved life, it is worth dedicating some time to sorting out loose ends for loved ones, not just to ease their burden and give them closure, but also to help them better understand the life you have built.

A “death to-do list” covers everything from your will and funeral wishes to passwords and where important documents are kept. Store key information in a document shared with someone you trust, updating it as needed. Keep passwords, PINs and recovery codes separately, and let your executor know how to access them.

The best time to plan is now, rather than wait for a serious illness or advanced old age, because one cannot tell what will happen.

For a start, here are 25 things to consider. But don’t feel any pressure to tackle them all at once – focus on one or two things at a time.

After all, a death to-do list is not just about preparing for death. It can also give you more clarity on your priorities, values, relationships and what really matters in life.