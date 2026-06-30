Decathlon Singapore hosting second-hand bike festival with refurbished bikes up to 80% off

Cyclists looking for a new ride, or hoping to give an old one a second life, can head to Decathlon Singapore's upcoming Circular Bazaar, which is dedicated to bicycles.

Themed RE-Cycle & Ride, the fourth edition of the Circular Bazaar is held in partnership with the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium and local bicycle retailers. The event will run on Jul 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm and will be at Decathlon Singapore Lab in Kallang and Decathlon Northshore Plaza in Punggol.

It coincides with the start of the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart in Barcelona, Spain, and is described by organisers as Singapore's largest second-hand bicycle festival.

A highlight includes refurbished bicycles from Decathlon and other brands being available at discounts of up to 80 per cent off their original retail prices.

Visitors can expect a range of bicycles, including mountain bikes, city bikes, folding bicycles and children's models.

The event will also feature trade-in opportunities. Owners can exchange their existing Decathlon bicycles for store credit, with an additional 10 per cent bonus offered during the festival.

For this edition, Decathlon will also accept carbon-framed bicycles from other brands as trade-ins towards selected Van Rysel bicycles, subject to a safety inspection.

Beyond buying and selling bicycles, the bazaar will include workshops and community activities focused on cycling and sustainable mobility.

Programmes include road safety demonstrations conducted with the Singapore Police Force, beginner mountain biking workshops, vintage bicycle sales by Bikecraft One Bike Shop, coffee by Calibrate Coffee, games and lucky draws.

Visitors can also stand a chance to win merchandise and tickets to this year's Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium, which will be held on Nov 7 and 8.