The easiest way to feel more organised is to just do a 'soft decluttering' – here's how

Tara Bremer, a professional home organiser, stays in business because of big messes – cluttered kitchens, garages with no room for cars. But tiny projects sometimes get the best reactions. She recently tamed a teenager’s overflowing perfume collection, as part of a larger bedroom reorganisation. The girl and her mother “kept coming back and looking at the under-sink area,” she said. “They were so happy.”

This type of mini-overhaul may be enough to give many of us what we seek when we think about organising: A mental load lightened, a before-and-after to relish. “Sometimes you need a small measure of control in a world that feels chaotic,” Bremer said. “If it’s one junk drawer, be the boss of the junk drawer.”

It’s tempting, of course, to turn this type of manageable task into an existential undertaking. “Instead of thinking, I’m going to spend an hour this week on paperwork, it becomes, I’m going to be an organised person,” said Stephanie Preston, a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan.

She emphasised that for some people, “rage cleaning” every room over a long weekend works. Certain personalities are wired for that kind of stimulation, in the same way that some people like the cold-turkey challenge of Dry January to jump-start healthier drinking habits.

But what if you crave a softer, Damp January approach to decluttering? There is satisfaction in small projects, whether it’s clearing a dining room table so you can host a dinner party or sorting through toys just enough to make the room easier to vacuum. Here’s how to start.

IDENTIFY YOUR PERSONAL PAIN POINT

We all have different peas under our mattresses, so to speak. “Ask yourself, What in my house is really annoying me right now?” said Tyler Moore, the author of the book Tidy Up Your Life, who also shares advice on his Tidy Dad Instagram account.

Moore lives in a two-bedroom apartment with his wife and three daughters, so his projects are often small in scale. “Focus on an area that can make a difference in a short amount of time,” Moore said. “Maybe it’s your spice drawer. Or your work bag.”

If you look around your house and have multiple spaces that are similarly cluttered, it may be a thing, rather than a space, that’s the problem. Some common culprits: Books, charging cables, even teenagers’ sneakers. In that case, identifying the item causing issues can lead you to a targeted solution (“I need better shoe storage”) instead of a feeling of overwhelm (“I live with slobs, and I am donating every item those ingrates hold dear”).

When asked what space tended to give clients the most trouble, Bremer quickly answered: The pantry. “People keep too much packaging,” she said, noting that she decants snack food into clear bins.

Moore said he thought the most satisfying small project to tackle was the bathroom, tossing duplicate products and corralling each person’s stuff into its own spot. “It sets you up well for your day,” he said.

Other modest tasks to consider:a sock drawer, a game cabinet, a linen closet, food storage containers, your pen collection.

CLEARLY ARTICULATE YOUR GOAL

“Do some introspection before you start,” said Elliot Berkman, a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon who studies motivation. “What are you trying to accomplish? Do you want your house to look nice for guests? Maybe you stash stuff in drawers but don’t organise them.” Want your kids to feed the dog? Keep supplies in bins on a low shelf.

Set a goal in terms of time, too, Dr Preston said. For reluctant tidiers, saying, “I’m going to spend an hour on Tuesday going through last season’s clothes” is more likely to pay off than “I need to tackle the closet next week.”

MAKE PEACE WITH SOME PILES

Photos on social media don’t show stacks of mail or unread books by the bed, but most of us have them. “Remember, it’s only a problem if it’s a problem,” said Dr Preston, who admitted that she does not like filing papers and will move them out of sight to another room when people come over. “It bothers me, but not enough to do something about it,” she said.

Don’t be influenced to declutter sentimental (or even useless) items if they aren’t bugging you. Of course, the equation changes if the college textbooks you can’t seem to part with infringe on a family member’s space. In a shared home, “you have to come to some sort of agreement,” Dr Preston said.

QUIT WHILE YOU’RE AHEAD

Moore said he recently spent half an hour organising a box of chargers and cords. “When I finished, I was ready to move on to another thing, and my wife said, ‘Let’s stop,’” he said. “Enjoy that little project.”

Even if your long-term goal is to eventually tidy every room in the house, these baby projects are crucial building blocks. “Small wins are what you’re going for,” DrBerkman said. “That’s how you build a habit.”

By Elizabeth Passarella © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.