‘Depression rooms’ and ‘doom piles’: Why clearing the clutter can feel impossible

MAKE YOUR HOME WORK BETTER FOR YOU

People who are neurodivergent, with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism or other executive functioning issues, also often struggle with excess clutter. Like “depression rooms,” the term “doom piles” has become popular on social media to describe the random stuff that builds up and you don’t know what to do with. Nearly everyone has a junk drawer or two in their home, but these piles of clutter tend to be more ubiquitous for people who struggle with executive functioning.

Lenore Brooks is an interior designer who specialises in working with people who are neurodivergent. When her sister, who has ADHD, lived with her for a brief time, Brooks discovered that there were lots of resources to help children with ADHD or autism stay organised but virtually none targeted at adults.

Much of Brooks’s work revolves around helping her clients deal with seemingly endless clutter; they feel like they’re constantly cleaning, but the clutter is always there. People with ADHD especially struggle with this because, she said, “it’s almost like decision fatigue all the time. ‘I can’t decide what to do with it, so I’m just not going to do anything with it.’”

The first step, Brooks said, is to really pay attention to the items that you’re frequently cleaning up. Then find better places for them to live. “What I talk to my clients about a lot is systems,” she said. “Figuring out why things are where they are, why clutter is building up where it is, and then changing the design or the organisation around how people are actually using their home.”

These changes can be simple. For instance, if you find yourself constantly removing pens from your living-room couch cushions and coffee table, think about designating a spot to keep the pens in the room where you’re actually using them. For a client whose home office was always filled with dirty dishes, Brooks got her a tray that she could load her tea and snack paraphernalia onto and return to the kitchen at the end of every day.

STOP THE PROBLEM BEFORE IT STARTS

Once your space is cleanish and relatively decluttered, try to take a few minutes each day to keep it that way. Davis recommended setting a timer for five or 10 minutes and getting as much taken care of as you can during that time. “I tell myself, I don’t have to finish this task, but I’m going to get up for eight minutes and do it,” she said. “I’m usually surprised at how much I can get done.”

And remember, it’s normal to have some clutter in your home. The TV remote, your glasses, mail you need to sort, an art project you’re working on: “They are the signs of life in your home,” Brooks said.

By Dana G Smith © 2022 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.