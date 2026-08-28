Dinosaur Odyssey, Japan's acclaimed live show with realistic dinosaurs, will land in Singapore in December

Fancy getting up close with a walking T-rex in Singapore? You can now do so this December at Resorts World Sentosa, as Japan's acclaimed Dinosaur Odyssey live show will stage its first large-scale indoor production outside the country.

Happening from Dec 3 to 6 at Resorts World Convention Centre, Dinosaur Odyssey will feature 15 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, including a stegosaurus, brachiosaurus, ankylosaurus, triceratops and tyrannosaurus.

Each show lasts about 70 minutes and will see the dinosaurs moving about the space, within an arm's reach of audiences. The show will also feature music, dance and theatrical effects.

Approximately 3,000 seats are available at each show.