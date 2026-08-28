Dinosaur Odyssey, Japan's acclaimed live show with realistic dinosaurs, will land in Singapore in December
The production features 15 ultra-realistic dinosaurs that will move about the space and be within an arm's reach of audiences.
Fancy getting up close with a walking T-rex in Singapore? You can now do so this December at Resorts World Sentosa, as Japan's acclaimed Dinosaur Odyssey live show will stage its first large-scale indoor production outside the country.
Happening from Dec 3 to 6 at Resorts World Convention Centre, Dinosaur Odyssey will feature 15 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, including a stegosaurus, brachiosaurus, ankylosaurus, triceratops and tyrannosaurus.
Each show lasts about 70 minutes and will see the dinosaurs moving about the space, within an arm's reach of audiences. The show will also feature music, dance and theatrical effects.
Approximately 3,000 seats are available at each show.
The dinosaurs in the show are designed to replicate the physical characteristics and movements of real dinosaurs, and are brought to life using a self-supporting mechanical suit.
There will also be a photo experience where ticketholders can get a professional photo opportunity with a 12-metre-long T-rex.
This add-on experience costs S$30 and is limited to just 100 people per show. Ticketholders will also get a dinosaur mini plate.
Dino fans can also look forward to a store offering more than 100 types of dinosaur-themed merchandise, including figurines and fossil replicas, as well as a cafe serving dinosaur-themed food.
General tickets for Dinosaur Odyssey will cost between S$58 (US$45.60) and S$128, with wheelchair accessible seats available at S$38.
A VIP package is also available for S$168, which includes one Cat 1 seat, a plushie, and a photobook.
An early bird sale will take place from Sep 3 to 9, with tickets going at 10 per cent off.
Official sales will then commence on Sep 10.
Tickets can be purchased via Sistic and Klook.
Dinosaur Odyssey will take place between Dec 3 and 6 at Resorts World Convention Centre. More information is available on this website.