Parenting tips: How to make kids feel at home (in both homes) after a divorce

“Letting him have choices gave him a sense of control in a situation that he otherwise had no control,” Reitan wrote. “He also got to choose the paint colour of a bathroom – dragon’s breath orange is not something that I would choose, but he still likes it.”

Kay Thomas, a professor at South Carolina Honors College, said she brought her daughter with her when she looked at apartments after she first decided to separate and then at a house after the divorce was finalised.

“Having her choose the place to live and bedroom furniture made her feel special and not left out of the process,” she said. Thomas has since founded an organisation and a podcast to help those going through divorce.

Stephanie Somogyi in Chatham, New Jersey, said that she also involved her three children in choosing furniture and paint colours for their new home. “It worked great because they were completely invested and excited,” she wrote.

MAKE IT FUN

Divorce — fun? It’s worth trying.

Victoria Shestack Aronoff in Maplewood, New Jersey, said that the hardest part was how she was perceiving their change in circumstances. “I worried endlessly about how we were moving from a big, wonderful house to a small, crappy apartment,” she wrote.

But she tried to sound excited about the change, telling her children, “‘Look, your room is already painted blue with butterflies! Look, the living room is brown and orange!’ (Hideous then and still hideous 10 years later.) ‘Wow, we share a backyard with three other people, how fun!’”

She said her children, then three and six, loved the new place and followed her cue that it was a “wonderland”.

THINK BEYOND A BED AND A TOOTHBRUSH

The more that you can make both places feel like home – even if the child only visits during holidays or vacations – the better. This means, if possible, having a toothbrush, pyjamas, clothes, toys and books in both places. Try to reduce as much as you can what your child schleps back and forth.

But think broadly about what makes a place home.

“The main thing for the child visiting is that they feel like they are part of the family, and other members of the family see them that way, too,” Blackstone said, explaining that you should give your child chores, even if they are only visiting occasionally.