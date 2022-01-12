Don Don Donki to open aviation and travel themed outlet in Jewel Changi Airport in early 2023

Japanese lifestyle retailer, Don Don Donki, and Jewel Changi Airport Devt announced on Tuesday (Jan 11) their plans to open a store at Jewel in the first quarter of 2023.

Located at basement one, this aviation and travel themed outlet will occupy 18,000 sq ft.

The store will feature a wide selection of fresh Japanese produce, ready-to-eat meals, alcohol, cosmetics, household items and more.