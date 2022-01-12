Logo
Living

Don Don Donki to open aviation and travel themed outlet in Jewel Changi Airport in early 2023
The 18,000 sq ft store at basement one of the mall will have a dedicated sake corner and an open-concept kitchen.

Japanese lifestyle retailer Don Don Donki will open a new store at Jewel Changi Airport in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo: Don Don Donki)
Shameelah Abdullah
12 Jan 2022 10:52AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:52AM)
Japanese lifestyle retailer, Don Don Donki, and Jewel Changi Airport Devt announced on Tuesday (Jan 11) their plans to open a store at Jewel in the first quarter of 2023.

Located at basement one, this aviation and travel themed outlet will occupy 18,000 sq ft.

The store will feature a wide selection of fresh Japanese produce, ready-to-eat meals, alcohol, cosmetics, household items and more.

An artist impression of Jewel's Don Don Donki outlet. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport)
An artist impression of Jewel's Don Don Donki outlet. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport)

It will boast a dedicated sake corner with an extensive variety of sake from all over Japan, as well as a special display corner to present the store’s latest offerings curated from the country. The Jewel outlet will also offer ready-to-eat meals overlooking an open-concept kitchen.

Said Satoshi Machida, president of Pan Pacific Retail Management Singapore: “As we enter our fifth year of operations in Singapore, we hope to bring about a new experience for our Singapore fans with the Jewel store... We are excited to present our first ever aviation-themed store here in Singapore.”

Don Don Donki opened its first store in Singapore in 2017. In an interview with CNA in September 2021, a company spokesman said there are plans to open more stores in Singapore. 

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

food & drink retail

