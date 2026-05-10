Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre to close on July 19 with clearance sale

Located on the mall’s third floor above the cruise centre, the Don Don Donki outlet has long been a familiar stop for commuters, Sentosa-bound visitors and late-night snack hunters looking for sushi, bentos and Japanese treats.

Its closure comes as HarbourFront Centre prepares for a major transformation. The ageing complex, which opened in October 2020, will be redeveloped into a new 33-storey mixed-use building featuring retail and office spaces as well as an elevated waterfront park.

The redevelopment forms part of broader plans tied to the Greater Southern Waterfront project, which aims to reshape Singapore’s southern coastline into a lifestyle and recreational destination.

Don Don Donki continues to operate multiple stores across Singapore such as at Orchard Central, Jem, Tampines 1, Suntec City, Waterway Point and 100 AM.