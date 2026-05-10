Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre to close on July 19 with clearance sale
Selected items are going for up to 70 per cent off from now till its last day while stocks last.
Fans of Don Don Donki may want to make one last trip to its HarbourFront Centre outlet – especially with discounts of up to 70 per cent on selected items ahead of its closure on July 19.
In an Instagram post on May 8, Don Don Donki Singapore announced that the outlet will officially cease operations on July 19 as HarbourFront Centre prepares to close for redevelopment. The retailer said shoppers can enjoy clearance discounts on selected items “from now till our final day”, while stocks last.
Located on the mall’s third floor above the cruise centre, the Don Don Donki outlet has long been a familiar stop for commuters, Sentosa-bound visitors and late-night snack hunters looking for sushi, bentos and Japanese treats.
Its closure comes as HarbourFront Centre prepares for a major transformation. The ageing complex, which opened in October 2020, will be redeveloped into a new 33-storey mixed-use building featuring retail and office spaces as well as an elevated waterfront park.
The redevelopment forms part of broader plans tied to the Greater Southern Waterfront project, which aims to reshape Singapore’s southern coastline into a lifestyle and recreational destination.
Don Don Donki continues to operate multiple stores across Singapore such as at Orchard Central, Jem, Tampines 1, Suntec City, Waterway Point and 100 AM.